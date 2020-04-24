I am back April 24, 2020

It’s been three years since my last post on my old Wordpress blog! You can still find my earlier posts there as I was too lazy to move them all over here. Plus, most of those posts are no longer relevant anyway these days.

A lot has changed in the past three years. In July 2017, I moved to Microsoft to work on an internal data platform as a SaaS product. Since then, I have helped launch two public SaaS products, Product Insights and Playfab.

I have learned tons over the years and have missed writing and sharing. Expect to hear more from me in the coming months.