What technical leadership means to me

I have been leading a team of data engineers for over a year and I feel like I have a much better idea of what leadership entails. Here is a list of things I learned so far:

Have a vision

If there is such a thing as a minimum viable leadership then it should include “vision”. When vision is missing, it becomes hard to justify priorities and it can make people feel they are doing busy work, as they don’t have a clear idea of how their work is impacting the company and how it ties in with higher level goals of the organization.

As a leader, you are supposed to have an idea of where you are leading your project or product to. Let’s be honest, nobody wants to follow someone that has no idea of where he is going. That doesn’t mean you have to be the person that comes up with a plan and has all the answers! You work with smart people that have opinions and ideas, use them to shape the vision but make sure everyone on your team is aligned.

Be your team’s champion

As much as I would like to think I was able to deliver big features or projects in the past all by myself, the reality is that I couldn’t have made it without people helping me out and believing in me.

During my first internship in 2008, I worked on a real-time monitoring application used to assess the quality of the data coming in from the ATLAS detector. My supervisor at the time had me present my work at CERN in front of a dozen scientists and engineers. I recall being pretty anxious, especially because my spoken English wasn’t that great. Even so, he championed my work and pushed me beyond my comfort zone and ultimately ensured I was recognized for my work. Having me fly over from Pisa to present my work in person might not have been a huge deal for him but it made all the difference to me.

I had the luck to work with amazing technical leads over the years and they had all one thing in common: they championed my work and made sure people knew about it. You can build amazing things but if nobody knows about your work it’s like it never happened.

Split your time between maker & manager mode

Leading a team means you are going to be involved in lots of non-coding related activities that don’t necessarily feel immediately productive, like meetings. While it’s all too easy just jump back to coding, one shouldn’t neglect the managerial activities that a leadership role necessarily entails. One of your goals should be to improve the productivity of your colleagues and coding isn’t the best way to do that. That doesn’t mean you can’t be a maker, though!

When you are in manager mode interruptions and meetings dominate all your time. On the other hand, when you are in maker mode you absolutely don’t want to be interrupted. One simple thing I do is to book some hours off from my calendar to fully focus on individual contributions. It really helps to know that I have a certain part of the day that others can’t schedule over. I also tend to stay away from IRC/Slack during those hours. So far this has been working great and I stopped feeling unproductive and not in control of my time as soon as I adopted this simple hack.

Pick strategic tasks

When you have been around long enough in a company and/or have worked on a software component for quite some time, you accumulated a considerable amount of domain-specific technical expertise. You know the pain points of your projects and could easily write down a long laundry list of things that you know would move the needle but require many small changes to various components. These are perfect spots to contribute to as they usually require a great deal of domain specific knowledge and as such, they are less likely to be tackled spontaneously by more junior peers.

Be a sidekick

The best way I found to mentor a colleague is to be their sidekick on a project of which they are the technical lead, while I act more as a consultant intervening when blockers that require deep domain/engineering expertise arise.

Ultimately you want to grow leaders and experts and the best way to do that is to give them responsibilities even if they only have 80% of the skills required. If you give your junior peers the chance to prove themselves, they will work super hard to learn the missing 20% and deliver something amazing. When they reach a milestone, let them take the credit they deserve by having them present it to the stakeholders and the rest of the team.

Have regular one-on-ones with people you work with

Having a strong relationship based on mutual respect is fundamental to lead people. There isn’t a magic bullet to get there but you can bet it requires time and dedication. I found recurring one-on-ones to be very helpful in that regard as it gives your colleagues the certainty that there is a time during the week they can count on having your full attention. This is even more important if you work remotely.

Talk to other leads

You should spend time aligning your team’s vision with the goals of the teams your work with. The best way to do that is to schedule recurring one-on-ones with technical leads of other teams. Projects don’t live in isolation and sooner or later your team will be blocked on someone else’s team. It doesn’t matter how fast your team can build new features or fix bugs if there is a bottleneck in the rest of the pipeline. Similarly, your team might become the blocker for someone else. The most productive teams I worked with are the ones that consider peers from other groups part of their own team who just happen to be managed by someone else.

Give honest feedback

If something isn’t right with a colleague then just be honest about it. Don’t be afraid to tell the truth even when it’s uncomfortable. Even though it might hurt to give and receive negative feedback, ultimately people appreciate that they always know where they stand.

Be open about your failures

The best teams I worked in were the ones in which everyone felt safe admitting mistakes. We all do mistakes and if you never hear about them it simply means people are covering them up. Let’s be honest, if you are working on something that can’t possibly fail then you are likely overqualified and your job might be rather boring. The only way to become an expert is to do all possible mistakes one can possibly make. When you cover up your missteps you are keeping to yourself a learning opportunity that your team could benefit from.